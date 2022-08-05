Tractor-trailer gets stuck under train bridge in Dallas, causing traffic mess

DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown.
Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge on the southbound lanes of the highway at Commonwealth Drive.
This is near where I-35E merges with Texas 183/114, near the Dallas hospital district.
Helicopter footage showed all southbound lanes were blocked at the bridge.
No more information was immediately available from officials.
Traffic cameras showed several large trucks and heavy equipment responding to the scene.