Three people -- including an off-duty officer -- were injured. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

HOUSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital — including an off-duty officer — after a series of wrecks at a construction site on the Katy Freeway westbound near Highway 6.



According to Houston police, a vehicle at that construction site was sideswiped. They tell us the officer and crew foreman got out to look at the damage and while they were doing that, another driver, reportedly in a gold-colored Mercedes, hit them and took off,.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. At this point, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Major Crash/Freeway Closure: Katy Fwy @ HWY 6. FSRA suspect struck off duty officer & worker in construction zone. HFD Engine also struck by another vehicle. Officer was transported to area hospital in stable condition. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 25, 2021

While that was happening, a pickup truck driver slammed into the back of a Houston Fire Department engine that had responded. The pickup truck driver was transported to the hospital, also with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No one has been arrested. Investigators say the gold-colored vehicle has extensive damage.

All of the main lanes of the Katy Freeway westbound at Highway 6 are shut down. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.