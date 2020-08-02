HOUSTON — Friends and family will gather Saturday for the funeral of Liberty County Deputy Richard Whitten. He was shot and wounded in the line of duty last year but suffered a heart attack on Monday.

"I miss him, I love him like a brother… it's been tough," said Richard Moore, a friend and fellow officer.

They shared the same name, the same vacations and both choose careers in public service later in life.

"The aspect of law enforcement really intrigued him and I told him I would be great at it," he said.

It was more than a decade ago when Moore met Whitten. The two became friends working security at Deerbrook Mall.

"The very first time we ever went to eat it was at Pappas BBQ there in Humble and soon as he ordered a sweet tea, I said that guy is OK with me," Moore said.

Those weekly lunches at Papas BBQ continued and yes, both Richards ordered the same thing. When Whitten was shot by a suspect while responding to a call last year, he was at a training in Dallas.

"My knees buckled. I couldn't believe it. I was in class," Moore said.

Since then, he's visited Whitten countless times in rehab. We met him there just last week when we were reporting on Whitten's recovery.

"When he was showing me, he was moving his wrist. I said dude...this is so awesome. You've come so far," he said.

He said they would talk about the shooting, but his friend never wavered.

"He wouldn't change it for anything. He was so happy that he was able to be a deputy," Moore said.

It's that selfless service this Richard will always remember.

"He overcame a lot to get to a point to be in shape to become a law enforcement officer. He loved it. Absolutely loved it, jumped in with both feet and never looked back," Moore said.

