SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land Police are in the early stages of their investigation into why a woman and child were shot and killed in their home.

Police found the bodies of Diana Logan and her 11-year-old son Aaron Tuesday afternoon.

Hours earlier, the body of her husband, 53-year-old Richard Logan, was found near San Marcos in Guadalupe County. Investigators believe he took his own life.

They are investigating the deaths of his wife and son as a double homicide.

According to River Pointe Church staff, Logan was a youth pastor there for several years. Diana Logan also served as a small group leader.

"We knew the Logans very, very well, said Pastor Patrick Kelley, a friend of the Logans for 15 years. "And something like this, their death, as tragic as it is, is something you cannot predict or foresee."

Kelley said the Logans were active members and loved by all.

"I stand here in shock with everyone else who knew these precious people," Kelley said. "I think the healing part and the direction we’ll give is to be together and voice your grief, because we have a shared grief in this case."

River Pointe Church is hosting a gathering at 6 p.m. at the Richmond location Wednesday night. Crisis counselors and pastors will be on hand to help people sort through their emotions.

"I’m scrambling for understanding but I’m not sure understanding is the healing power here. I think it’s the fact that God has to remind us that he’s good and that we share this loss together and we’re not alone in it," Kelley said.

In 2011, the Logans left the church to run their non-profit, Attack Poverty, full-time. Attack Poverty is a program that helps under-served kids succeed and stay in school.

Friends of the Logan's daughter have set up a Go Fund Me page to support her. You can find that link here.

