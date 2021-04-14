The 36-year-old man who was shot died at the scene, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police said the fatal shooting of a man in a motel parking lot early Wednesday morning would be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of I-45 North just before 1 a.m.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire and found a man down in the parking lot with another man sitting in a vehicle nearby. The man who was shot, who police identified as 36-year-old Michael D. Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, age 51, was identified as the shooter. He was questioned and detained, according to police.

North officers were on a shooting at 5000 North Fwy. One adult male is deceased due to his injuries. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2021

Investigators were told the two men got into an argument over a parking space at the motel.

Simmons walked to his vehicle and then returned “with his hand in his waistband and again confronted the other male,” police stated in a press release. “Fearing for his life, the male pulled his weapon and shot Simmons.”