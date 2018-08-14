HOUSTON - Paramedics are trying to save a man who was hit by a truck on I-45 near West Road Monday night.

I-45 northbound has been shut down so police can investigate. KHOU 11 Reporter Brett Buffington says traffic going into the city is an absolute nightmare.

Police believe the man was walking across the freeway when he was struck. His injuries are life threatening, according to police.

Here's the truck that hit the man on the North freeway. The driver, she stopped and is talking with police. It appears the victim was trying to walk across I-45 when he was hit. His injuries are life threatening. HPD vehicle crimes investigators are on the way. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Cm78Je6ii7 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 14, 2018

Crash investigators are on the way to the scene to figure out what happened.

This is a developing story.

