Watch Live: Judge Hidalgo talks about federal pause on I-45 expansion project

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Hidalgo discuss the I-45 expansion after the U.S. Department of Transportation requested TxDOT pause the project a few weeks ago.

In the expansion plan, the new route follows I-45 south until I-10 and then follows I-10 east to U.S. 59 South, past the George R. Brown Convention Center, until it meets the current highway. The new route does not use the Pierce Elevated.

The estimated $7 billion project is broken up into three segments: Beltway 8 North to 610, 610 to I-10, and the downtown loop.

In March, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee filed a lawsuit demanding TxDOT take residents and the environment into consideration as part of its I-45 expansion plans.

Harris County leaders said TxDOT will need to acquire property along the way in order to do the expansion. The project would displace people and businesses. It includes 160 single-family homes and 433 apartments like Lofts at the Ballpark.

A study states 344 businesses and five places of worship are also in the path of the project. TxDOT is offering an acquisition and relocation assistance program to those who qualify.