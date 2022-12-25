HFD: Man airlifted to hospital after major crash involving big rig on North Freeway

The driver of the pickup truck was trapped inside after slamming into a parked big rig, officials said.

HOUSTON — A driver is in serious condition after a fiery crash involving a big rig on the North Freeway, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-45 near West Gulf Bank Road just after midnight Sunday.

Officials said the driver of a truck was driving down the North Freeway when it hit a parked big rig. The truck immediately caught fire before someone was able to put it out.

When HFD arrived, they freed the trapped driver after cutting away all the doors of the pickup truck. He was then taken to the hospital via Life Flight where he remains in serious condition.