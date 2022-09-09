Public comment closing on controversial project to elevate I-10 lanes near downtown Houston

TxDOT officials say the project is needed to prevent flooding during major storms.

HOUSTON — Friday was the last day for the public to comment on TxDOT’s $347 million plan to raise parts of Interstate 10 near downtown Houston.

The proposal covers a nearly two-mile-long stretch between Heights Boulevard and Interstate 45.

The lanes would be elevated more than 110 feet in some parts to the same height as the current HOV lanes, which would also be raised between 15 to 30 feet.

TxDOT officials say the project is needed to prevent flooding during major storms. Overflow from White Oak Bayou during Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storms Allison and Imelda made the highway impassable.

Officials believe this project will help keep this key east-west corridor open for evacuations, first responders, and storm relief.

“So, areas where main lanes do not go over, like at Taylor and Houston Avenue, the I-10 main lanes will now go over that,” said Deidrea George, a spokesperson for TxDOT Houston.

George says the project will not displace any homes or businesses.

While the plan does not add vehicle lanes, it will include a nearly 22-acre detention pond and a shared use path that will tie into existing hike-and-bike trails.

Houston City Council Member Karla Cisneros, whose District H covers most of the project, wrote a letter to TxDOT on Thursday opposing the project.

Council Member Cisneros wrote she’s heard from more than 150 people on the plan.

“Every single letter, every single communication to me, has been in opposition to the project,” wrote Council Member Cisneros. “I have not received one single communication of support from anyone who has contacted me or my staff. What I see is a general lack of trust. People just do not believe that TxDOT is a good faith partner.”

Council Member Abbie Kamin, whose District C covers the remainder of the project area, questioned TxDOT officials during a August 23 committee meeting and has called TxDOT staff asking for more information.

“All surrounding Super Neighborhoods have communicated their concerns or opposition directly to Council Member Kamin, and the District C Office has received numerous opposition emails that were sent directly to TXDOT during the public comment period,” wrote Kate Dentler, Council Member Kamin’s Communications Director, on Friday in an email to KHOU.

Alaina Hebert, President of Woodland Heights Civic Association, told KHOU on August 16 she and other neighbors are worried about noise, greenspace impacts, and flooding during construction.

“It’s a quality of life issue,” said Hebert. “People will leave our neighborhood for sure.”

Hebert also questioned the need for the project.

George says TxDOT extended the comment period an extra six weeks after hearing neighbors’ concerns at a July meeting.

“I certainly would want to assure the public that we do take public comments very seriously, and we want to make sure that we’re involving them,” said George.

She added, “Every single public comment will be reviewed, and it will be taken into consideration.”

If approved, construction on the project could start in 2024 and last until 2027.