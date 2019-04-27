HOUSTON — Homicide investigators have been called to a home near Lake Houston to investigate what police described as a likely case of "self-euthanasia" more commonly called a mercy killing.

Just after seven o'clock a relative of the victims called 911 telling police that a shooting had just happened. Officer found the bodies of a husband and a wife in the bathroom of their home in the 6400 block of Longflower Lane, in Kingwood.

According to Houston Police, the wife had been diagnosed with stage four cancer. Police, at this point, believe her husband shot and killed her, before killing himself. Officer did find a pistol at the scene.

Investigators are expected to give an update one they have examined the scene.

