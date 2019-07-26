HOUSTON — A man died and two others were injured when a trike motorcycle crashed into a sedan in northwest Houston Thursday night.
This happened just before 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Tidwell.
Houston police say a husband and wife were on the trike when it pulled out of gas station and tried to head west on Tidwell but struck a median and then a fire hydrant. The trike then struck a sedan coming from the opposite direction.
The male passenger on the trike died at the scene while his wife was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM