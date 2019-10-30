HOUSTON — A woman died after her husband accidentally ran her over Wednesday in Houston's Third Ward.

Around 1:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Stuart Street, authorities said the husband was driving an auto carrier when he struck his wife.

Police said he took her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

