How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida, how Houston will play a role in relief efforts

HOUSTON — Hurricane Ida came ashore Sunday as a Category 4 storm. Parts of the Gulf Coast were ravaged by the storm surge and high winds. Many Louisiana residents fled to get out of harm's way. Others stayed. And many will be left to pick up the pieces.
One thing we know -- people across the Houston area step up when others are hurting. And in the hours after Hurricane Ida pushed through, plans for help were already underway.
Below are some ways you can help. We'll add more in the coming days.
Gallery Furniture
According to a post on their social media, Galleria Furniture plans to use its trucks to drive supplies to storm victims. The post says all donations, no matter how big or small, will help.
They're taking the donations at the Gallery Furniture at 6006 N. Freeway. These are the items they're asking for.
- Non-Perishable Food
- Bottled Water
- Diapers
- Pet Food
- Toiletries
- Soap
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- Hairbrushes
- Shampoo
- Feminine care products
- Books, Games, Puzzles and Activities for Families with Children
- Socks
Gallery Furniture is also opening up for anyone with a Louisiana ID to stay for free on Aug. 29.
Lakewood Church
Lakewood Church will be collecting water, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby wipes at a drive on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drop-off area will be at Lakewood Church at the Timmons Street entrance.
Lakewood said its also opening their doors to accommodate as many people from Louisiana that they safely can.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is always there to help after a disaster. KHOU 11 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help those in need following disasters. Here's a link at which you can donate.
CrowdSource Rescue
A Houston-based group that was formed during Hurricane Harvey is now heading to Louisiana to help with rescue and response following Hurricane Ida. They help by matching people in need with those who can help them.
Restoring power in Louisiana
Crews from Houston will help get the power back on in Louisiana. CenterPoint crews will head to Baton Rouge on Monady. There are around 200 workers total to do repairs. Entergy Texas said workers from the Houston area are already in Lake Charles waiting to find out how they can help. They are employees who will oversee contract workers in the field.