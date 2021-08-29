How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida, how Houston will play a role in relief efforts

Hurricane Ida came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

HOUSTON — Hurricane Ida came ashore Sunday as a Category 4 storm. Parts of the Gulf Coast were ravaged by the storm surge and high winds. Many Louisiana residents fled to get out of harm's way. Others stayed. And many will be left to pick up the pieces.

One thing we know -- people across the Houston area step up when others are hurting. And in the hours after Hurricane Ida pushed through, plans for help were already underway.

Below are some ways you can help. We'll add more in the coming days.

Gallery Furniture

According to a post on their social media, Galleria Furniture plans to use its trucks to drive supplies to storm victims. The post says all donations, no matter how big or small, will help.

They're taking the donations at the Gallery Furniture at 6006 N. Freeway. These are the items they're asking for.

Non-Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Diapers

Pet Food

Toiletries Soap Toothpaste Toothbrushes Deodorant Hairbrushes Shampoo Feminine care products

Books, Games, Puzzles and Activities for Families with Children

Socks

You can find out more about their relief efforts here.

GF is loading up and on the way to assist our great friends in Louisiana. See a list of needed items to donate online here: https://t.co/VYEtsab7Gu. Louisiana residents are welcome to stay at GF Free on 8/29/21 with a LA id. God bless Louisiana, and God bless America. pic.twitter.com/lMfXIiOLmb — Gallery Furniture (@GFToday) August 29, 2021

Gallery Furniture is also opening up for anyone with a Louisiana ID to stay for free on Aug. 29.

Lakewood Church

Lakewood Church will be collecting water, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby wipes at a drive on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drop-off area will be at Lakewood Church at the Timmons Street entrance.

Lakewood said its also opening their doors to accommodate as many people from Louisiana that they safely can.

We stand ready to help those in the path of Hurricane Ida. Lakewood is mobilizing teams and will be delivering water and supplies. Lakewood will hold a collection drive Monday & Tuesday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm. Drop off area will be at Lakewood Church, Timmons St. entrance. pic.twitter.com/XcPDxIJ3KE — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) August 29, 2021

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is always there to help after a disaster. KHOU 11 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help those in need following disasters. Here's a link at which you can donate.

CrowdSource Rescue

A Houston-based group that was formed during Hurricane Harvey is now heading to Louisiana to help with rescue and response following Hurricane Ida. They help by matching people in need with those who can help them.

Restoring power in Louisiana