Five years since Harvey, Harris County leaders say major flood control projects better prepare us for next storm

Hurricane Harvey made landfall on August 25th, 2017 and inundated Houston with historic flooding days later.

HOUSTON, Texas — It's been five years since Harvey hit Texas.

Scars of its wrath remain in places like 1945 Allen Parkway.

That's where rising flood waters irreparably swamped KHOU 11’s home of nearly 60 years.

"We had friends that actually came and rescued us in a canoe,” said Meyerland homeowner Michelle Comstock.

Comstock’s memories are triggered every time she takes a walk around the neighborhood.

She sees homes that have been renovated, raised or completely torn down.

“I think that there’s obviously a point where the homeowners and the families go, 'we’re not going to put our family through this anymore,'” said Comstock.

She and her family moved into a home just two months before Harvey struck that had never flooded before.

She's convinced the widening of nearby Brays Bayou, which includes numerous bridge replacements and sewerage improvements, is already making a difference.

"We’re definitely seeing the drainage working,” said Comstock.

Not much has been done at the old @KHOU site 5 years to the day after #HurricaneHarvey made landfall ⤵️. But that’s not the case in many other places. I’ll take a look a projects meant to help protect us from future flooding at 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/USz0kLeqKa — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 25, 2022

Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, who is also a civil engineer, credits a multi-billion dollar bond package approved in the wake of Harvey with better preparing us for the next storm.

"Fewer people would be impacted,” said Ramsey. "Every storm, we learn more."

Using the hashtag #SinceHarvey, the Harris County Flood Control District is sharing updates on some 181 projects on social media.

Those include everything from bayou expansions and new detention basins to the de-silting of reservoirs.

On the anniversary of #HurricaneHarvey and nearing the anniversary of the 2018 Bond Program, the Harris County Flood Control District is marking significant progress on flood risk reduction efforts across the county.



Read more on efforts #SinceHarvey at https://t.co/qkHsV67VuU. pic.twitter.com/pUFLJ56Ca8 — HCFCD (@hcfcd) August 25, 2022

"So when we look at the scorecard today, five years later, every project has begun," said Ramsey. "It’s in various stages of design, some construction has been completed.”