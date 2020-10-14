Half-naked Huntsville man arrested in chase across Montgomery County after alleged traffic violation

The pursuit went from Huntville and then into The Woodlands before ending in Harris County. It's still unclear why the suspect fled, deputies say.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Huntsville man was arrested early Wednesday after leading several law enforcement agencies on chase across Montgomery County, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about midnight concerning a chase that had started in Huntsville. Earlier in the night, deputies said DPS troopers tried to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but the driver refused.

There were reports the driver had weapons in the vehicle, but that hasn’t been confirmed, deputies said.

By the time the pursuit made it to The Woodlands, investigators said deputies from Montgomery and Walker counties were also involved.

It came to an end when DPS troopers successfully pitted the vehicle in the southbound lanes of the North Freeway, causing the vehicle to spin out onto the feeder road.

Images from the scene show the suspect, who is naked from the waist down, momentarily step out of the vehicle. Footage also shows the suspect's vehicle being gassed.

At that point, investigators said the suspect set in his vehicle for about 20 minutes while a SWAT team tried to convince the driver to surrender peacefully.

Officers said the man tried to drive off again but only made it a short distance. He was taken into custody around 4 a.m. without any complications, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear why the driver refused to stop. HCSO is working to confirm whether there were any warrants out for his arrest. They already know the car was not stolen.

He’ll most likely face felony evading charges if not addition charges, investigators said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.