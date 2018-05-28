HOUSTON - President Trump marked his second Memorial Day as Commander-in-Chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

It was one of the many events across the country honoring those who gave their lives to protect our freedom.

One Memorial Day event in Houston drew in hundreds for a special ceremony on Monday.

The Memorial Day ceremony at the Houston National Cemetery on May 28, 2018

The Houston National Cemetery held a service to honor fallen heroes and it was one of the largest Memorial Day events in the Houston area.

It started off with laying more than 80,000 flags, one on each of the graves of the service men and women buried at the cemetery.

The ceremony that followed honored the fallen and reflected on their service to our country.

The program included the standard presentation of colors, taps, and cannon and rifle salutes. It also included performances, a parade of remembrance, and a string of guest speakers including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Some of those who were out at the ceremony commented on what a beautiful event it was and how it shows how great our country is.

While the overall atmosphere was light, some hearts were heavy too.

“Well, when you spend 21 years in service, you see friends come and go…you can’t help but remember. I’ve had some very close friends that have passed away and also retired veterans and it’s just a sad thing.” said on local veteran at the ceremony.

Children attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the Houston National Cemetery on Monday, May 28, 2018.

