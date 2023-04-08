'It's a blessing' | Texans step up to help Humble veteran get brand new AC unit after KHOU 11 report

For days, veteran Ron Walker dealt with temperatures of over 95 degrees inside his home. Thanks to the generosity of fellow Texans, his home is now cooling down.

HUMBLE, Texas — An Humble veteran we first introduced you to earlier this week is breathing a sigh of relief after being in a hot home for days when his air conditioning unit went out.

Now, a repairman has donated his time and Goodman Air Conditioning and Heating has donated a brand new AC unit after our report on Wednesday.

"I'll be good and cold tonight," he said.

Walker served in the Army and is used to unpredictability.

"The heat was up to 97 degrees in that house," said Kyle Rice, who helped install the new unit. "That's unlivable - you can't live in something like that."

The veteran is disabled and living on a fixed income. When his AC went out on Monday, he only had a small fan to help him cool down.

“You know, I’d get my cold water or my Gatorade, you know, sit here and watch TV," he said.

“It should be cooling off in there and it’ll take a couple hours," Rice said. "We’ll get you nice and cool in there."

The veteran who sacrificed for this nation is being blessed by those he served for.

"All of the individuals that saw my story and everything, and all the ones that had stepped up, I mean it's a blessing," Walker said.