Investigation underway after Humble ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

The student's mother said a sexual relationship between her son and the teacher started when the teacher had offered to pay for a three-night stay at a hotel.

HUMBLE, Texas — A Humble ISD teacher is being investigated after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The district said the teacher at Summer Creek High has been put on administrative leave following an investigation.

The alleged victim's mother said she became aware of the situation two weeks ago.

“He has gone back and forth with this situation but part of him said 'mom just speak on my behalf because I do not want to regret it one day that I did not speak up.'"

KHOU 11 is not sharing the student's mother's name to protect his identity.

The mom said she's filed a report with the Humble Police Department. She said she has also taken on the help of civil rights activist Quanell X, who’s calling for the teacher to be immediately fired and arrested.

"This mother and this family and this community have a right to be angry,” said Quanell X in a press conference Friday.

Quanell said text messages and pictures shared by the student show her son was potentially being groomed.

“We are demanding more accountability on the administration,” he said.

Humble ISD sent this email to parents on Friday:

Dear Summer Creek Families,



This week, Humble ISD Administration and Humble ISD Police have been investigating a teacher-student relationship. The teacher was promptly placed on administrative leave and has not been allowed on campus since the allegations. Our investigation has involved interviewing the teacher, the student, other school staff members, the student’s family, and the teacher’s family. The investigation found that a teacher paid for a hotel room for a student. While statements differ about what occurred, the teacher’s interaction with the student was inappropriate, unprofessional and unacceptable. The employee will not be returning to Humble ISD and the conduct will be reported to the State Board for Educator Certification.



Humble ISD works with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all and the law enforcement investigation is on-going. Staff members face criminal charges related to inappropriate relationships. The district has reported the incident to Child Protective Services.



We do not tolerate inappropriate relationships between employees and students.