x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble

This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 5:50 p.m.
Credit: KHOU 11

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 5:50 p.m.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

It's not clear whether charges will be filed.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

More Videos

In Other News

Friends and family hold vigil for killed Waller County woman

Before You Leave, Check This Out