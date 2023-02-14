Family members spot stolen truck, chase it until it crashes out in front of Humble PD, officials say

Humble police said family members were chasing a truck that had been stolen from them when it blew both front tires and stopped in front of police headquarters.

HUMBLE, Texas — An intersection in Humble was shut down Tuesday after a somewhat bizarre incident came to an end in front of the police department.

The chase, however, didn't involve the police, authorities said.

According to Humble PD, a recently stolen truck was spotted by family members from which it was taken. They started chasing the truck and shots were fired, police said.

The chase came to an end when the truck blew both front tires after going airborne while going over railroad tracks, officials said.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office unit was in the area at the end of the chase.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.