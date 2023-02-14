x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Family members spot stolen truck, chase it until it crashes out in front of Humble PD, officials say

Humble police said family members were chasing a truck that had been stolen from them when it blew both front tires and stopped in front of police headquarters.
Credit: Humble Police Department

HUMBLE, Texas — An intersection in Humble was shut down Tuesday after a somewhat bizarre incident came to an end in front of the police department.

West Main Street at South Bender Avenue, which is where the Humble Police Department is located, was shut down around 3 p.m. when a chase came to an end, authorities said.

The chase, however, didn't involve the police, authorities said.

According to Humble PD, a recently stolen truck was spotted by family members from which it was taken. They started chasing the truck and shots were fired, police said.

The chase came to an end when the truck blew both front tires after going airborne while going over railroad tracks, officials said.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office unit was in the area at the end of the chase.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Main St at Bender Ave in front of the PD is completely shut down until further notice while crime scene units process...

Posted by Humble Police Department on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

More Videos

In Other News

Rewind: 2022 RodeoHouston

Before You Leave, Check This Out