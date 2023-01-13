Humble ISD teacher under investigation after cellphone video shows him using 'physical force' with student

The district said the teacher was helping out in another classroom when he used physical force to try to get a student to take a seat and listen.

HUMBLE, Texas — An investigation has been launched by Humble ISD into a teacher who is accused of assaulting a student.

The incident was caught on cell phone video and now parents are demanding answers.

The video shows a teacher pulling a chair from beneath a 16-year-old Humble High School 10th grader and putting his hands around the child’s shoulder and neck area. The student is then seen being shoved up against the wall by the teacher as other students gather around and try and break up the altercation.

The teacher and student eventually fall to the ground with the teacher over the student.

“I don’t want this teacher to be able to teach nowhere in this state, or in this country for that matter," the student’s father Elvert Bolden said. “No child should be having a teacher who is supposed to be teaching and protecting him slang him all over the room like he a rag doll."



Humble ISD released a statement on Wednesday that said, “The teacher was helping out in another classroom when he used physical force to try to get a student to take a seat and listen.” The district called the teacher's actions "unacceptable and contrary to standards and expectations for all employees.”

The family said they’re taking legal action.

“Just to let it be known, we’re not just flapping our lips talking loud and saying nothing like James Brown says. We’re going after it with legal action,” the student’s grandfather Dr. James E. Bolden III said.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave pending a review.

The Harris County District Attorney says they’re looking into possible charges being filed against the teacher.