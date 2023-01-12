Humble ISD elementary student wins award with her giant 7.5-pound cabbage

Sophia Schnaibli took home a baby cabbage seedling last year to grow as part of a third-grade school project. Her huge cabbage just won a statewide award.

HUMBLE, Texas — Meet Sophia Schnaibli -- a fourth-grade Humble ISD student and one heck of a gardener.

Last year, Sophia took home a baby cabbage seedling to grow as part of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program, and let's just say, impressive is an understatement.

Sophia grew her cabbage to a whopping 7.5 pounds, earning her bragging rights as the 2022 Texas State winner of the national Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage program. In addition to statewide recognition, she took home a $1,000 scholarship as well.

“Here, at Bonnie Plants, we know it takes commitment and attention to plant, care for and to grow a cabbage to the size and quality you were able to achieve,” Savannah Burgess of Bonnie Plants wrote in the letter. “Sophia, you did a great job!”

STORY: Meet Sophia Schnaibli, a @HumbleISD_GE 4th grader, who grew her cabbage from the @bonnieplants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program to a whopping 7.5 pounds!



In December, she was named the program's 2022 Texas State winner & earned a $1,000 scholarship



READ: https://t.co/1PPNdFbJCw pic.twitter.com/Z2b6Galvyt — Joshua Koch_Humble ISD (@jokoch09) January 10, 2023

The Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program began in 1996 in Union Springs, Alabama "with a mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people, teach kids where their food comes from, and grow our next generation of gardeners."

By 2002, the program became national, including 48 states.