Humble ISD elementary student wins award with her giant 7.5-pound cabbage

HUMBLE, Texas — Meet Sophia Schnaibli -- a fourth-grade Humble ISD student and one heck of a gardener.
Last year, Sophia took home a baby cabbage seedling to grow as part of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program, and let's just say, impressive is an understatement.
Sophia grew her cabbage to a whopping 7.5 pounds, earning her bragging rights as the 2022 Texas State winner of the national Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage program. In addition to statewide recognition, she took home a $1,000 scholarship as well.
“Here, at Bonnie Plants, we know it takes commitment and attention to plant, care for and to grow a cabbage to the size and quality you were able to achieve,” Savannah Burgess of Bonnie Plants wrote in the letter. “Sophia, you did a great job!”
The Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program began in 1996 in Union Springs, Alabama "with a mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people, teach kids where their food comes from, and grow our next generation of gardeners."
By 2002, the program became national, including 48 states.
For more information about Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program, click here.