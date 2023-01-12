x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Humble ISD elementary student wins award with her giant 7.5-pound cabbage

Sophia Schnaibli took home a baby cabbage seedling last year to grow as part of a third-grade school project. Her huge cabbage just won a statewide award.
Credit: KHOU

HUMBLE, Texas — Meet Sophia Schnaibli -- a fourth-grade Humble ISD student and one heck of a gardener. 

Last year, Sophia took home a baby cabbage seedling to grow as part of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program, and let's just say, impressive is an understatement. 

Sophia grew her cabbage to a whopping 7.5 pounds, earning her bragging rights as the 2022 Texas State winner of the national Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage program. In addition to statewide recognition, she took home a $1,000 scholarship as well. 

“Here, at Bonnie Plants, we know it takes commitment and attention to plant, care for and to grow a cabbage to the size and quality you were able to achieve,” Savannah Burgess of Bonnie Plants wrote in the letter. “Sophia, you did a great job!” 

The Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program began in 1996 in Union Springs, Alabama "with a mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people, teach kids where their food comes from, and grow our next generation of gardeners."

By 2002, the program became national, including 48 states.

For more information about Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program, click here.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

 

More Videos

In Other News

Man arrested in Louisiana, accused of killing Houston-area teacher he met on dating app

Before You Leave, Check This Out