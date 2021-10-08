Humble ISD senior with dreams of treating child cancer patients gets perfect ACT score

Nicholas Joy is a senior at Atascocita High School and he's already building experience working at local hospitals, the district said.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — An Humble ISD student got a perfect score on his ACT exam after earning acing every section of the test, according to the district.

He recently scored a 36 on his ACT examine— a feat that less than 1% of students in the United States have accomplished. The average score for 2020 high school graduates was a 20.6. U.S. News said most Ivy League schools are impressed with scores of 33 or higher.

He credited practice tests and several dedicated high school teachers who helped him prepare, Humble ISD said.

Joy was working at the hospital when his ACT score was released.

“I will say I was anxious that day. I was down at Houston Methodist taking a short break when I realized I had received an email saying my score was out," he told the school.

"When I actually viewed my score, I was shocked and felt a mix of relief finally knowing that I had my score and I was done with that phase.”

Humble ISD said Joy is the president of the Health Occupations Students of America organization at Atascocita High School. Last year, through the special health science career courses offered by Humble ISD, he received a professional certification to become a patient care technician, which allows him to work in hospitals.

Joy has his sights set on becoming a childhood cancer physician at St. Jude's Hospital, and according to the schools, hopes to attend Vanderbilt University.