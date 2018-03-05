HUMBLE – It's the National Day of Prayer. And for those who'd like to pray with someone, Luke Church off S. Houston Avenue offered a drive-thru option for people wanting to participate while on the go.

"National Day of Prayer, as many know, was a joint resolution by Congress in 1952," said Pastor Timothy Sloan. "People are looking for whatever is most convenient. Why not prayer?"

Associate ministers bowed their head with people parked behind-the-wheel. They offered the drive-thru option from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It doesn't matter what you’re need, issue is," said Sloan. "Whether it’s Harvey, The Rockets," or something so serious it brings you to tears.

Luke Church has offered the curbside option for a few years.

"And you find people who are in dire straits, who are at the end of their rope, and this moment of coming through, to pray, means the world to them," said Sloan. "And when you’ve got people from across the country, who are praying together, it ignites an energy that literally brings transformation."

