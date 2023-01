No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.

HUMBLE, Texas — Residents are evacuating their homes due to an apartment fire in Humble.

This is happening at the Parkside Apartment Homes on Will Clayton Parkway just east of I-69/Eastex Freeway.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

All roads near the apartment fire, specifically between Wilson Road and S Houston Ave., are shut down for fire trucks and emergency crews.

Check back for any updates.

Humble PD is assisting Humble Fire Rescue with a structure fire at 8455 Will Clayton Pkwy. The roadway is completely... Posted by Humble Police Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2023