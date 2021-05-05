x
Human smuggling attempt suspected after 5 found in tractor-trailer in Katy

Those found were given food and water before deputies turned their case over to Homeland Security Investigations.

KATY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a possible human smuggling attempt after several people were found inside a tractor-trailer in Katy.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity Wednesday morning in the 1400 bock of Vander Wilt Lane, near Mason Road and the Katy Freeway. They found five people inside the tractor-trailer and believe it to be a human smuggling attempt.

