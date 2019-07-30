HOUSTON — Investigators are searching a wooded area near Clear Lake City and Galveston Road Tuesday after a man discovered a human skull overnight.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in southeast Houston.

Houston police say a man in the woods told officers he found what appears to be a human skull in the northwest corner. Crime scene investigators were called to the area and are conducting a preliminary investigation.

Police decided to hold the scene until daylight so they can conduct a more thorough search of the area when lighting conditions improve to see if there are any other remains.

Police did not provide anymore details on the skull found or the man who found the remains.

