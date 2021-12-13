x
Human remains found at recently cleared home construction site in League City

Police said the remains were found by a citizen in the 5700 block of Mc Farland Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after human remains were found Monday in League City, the police department said.

League City police said a citizen found the remains in the 5700 block of Mc Farland Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they were found in a field south of the Westover Park subdivision.

According to police, the partially wooded field was recently cleared for home construction.

League City investigators are searching the area for evidence.

Police said the remains have not been identified.

