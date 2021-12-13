Human remains found at recently cleared home construction site in League City

Police said the remains were found by a citizen in the 5700 block of Mc Farland Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after human remains were found Monday in League City, the police department said.

League City police said a citizen found the remains in the 5700 block of Mc Farland Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they were found in a field south of the Westover Park subdivision.

According to police, the partially wooded field was recently cleared for home construction.

League City investigators are searching the area for evidence.