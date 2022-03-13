Human remains found in wooded area of northwest Harris County, deputies say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says investigators found what appears to be a human skull in a wooded area near SH 249.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Human remains were found in a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The remains were found by investigators just before 5 p.m. in the 16200 block of State Highway 249, near the School of Science and Technology Houston.

Gonzalez said that deputies discovered what appears to be a human skull in the area off the Tomball Parkway and High Life Drive.

Deputies have not said if any other evidence was found in the area or what prompted the search to begin with.

