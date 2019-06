HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Human remains were found Thursday in northeast Harris County, according to a medical examiner.

The bones were discovered in the 11800 block of Ferndell St near Furay Rd.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw several deputies in the area and Texas EquuSearch Tim Miller.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: