The Galveston Police Department said the investigation would take a while and they will provide an update around 6 p.m. Thursday.

GALVESTON, Texas — Possible human remains were found in Galveston on Thursday.

The remains were found in the 2300 block of Avenue P 1/2, which is about a block and a half away from Seawall Boulevard.

