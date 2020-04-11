Human remains found along Halls Bayou in NE Houston

Houston police are asking anyone who any information on the deceased to call 713-308-3600.

HOUSTON — Human remains were found near Halls Bayou in northeast Houston Tuesday afternoon.

Houston police said individuals clearing brush in the 9000 block of Banting Street discovered the remains.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time, but police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the victim.

The victim's cause of death is pending verification by medical examiners.

Houston police are asking anyone who may have information on this case to please call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

