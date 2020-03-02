HOUSTON — Sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of possible human remains at a construction site in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said construction workers were working at the site when they came across what they believed to be a human fetus.

The site is in the 16200 block of I-45, the North Freeway, about a half mile south of FM 1960.

Sheriff Gonzalez said it's still not clear if what was found is actually human remains.

"It's very, very small," said the sheriff. "It's very difficult just to be able to really tell by the naked eye."

Sheriff Gonzalez said if the remains found are that of a human fetus then it is very early in the pregnancy.

"If it is an actual human fetus we are also concerned for the mother. There could be an infection, there could be some bleeding out," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "So we want to make sure they seek some medical attention"

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science is responding to the scene to examine the possible remains.

