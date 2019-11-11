HOUSTON — We’re following breaking news near the Third Ward. Human bones were found inside a home.

Houston police confirm the human bones were found in the 3300 block of Sampson. Police haven’t released any additional information, but they are on the scene.

KHOU has a crew heading to the scene. As soon as they get there, we’ll post new information.

