The Houston Fire Department said it is receiving reports of multiple cars on fire at 2820 Holmes Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A huge plume of smoke can be seen coming from an area near Highway 288 and the South Loop.

The Houston Fire Department said it is receiving reports of multiple cars on fire at 2820 Holmes Road, which appears to be a recycling company.

No injuries have been reported.

Hazmat and arson teams are on the way to help with the investigation, HFD said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and expect delays.