FIrefighters are battling a huge fire in Texas City.

CenterPoint confirms a transformer caught fire at their Texas City substation, sending thick black smoke into the air.

All employees have been accounted for and no one was hurt, according to CenterPoint.

Texas City officials say there is no need for a shelter-in-place and no threat to the public.

The city sent out a robocall saying some plants and other businesses have lost power and those outages are causing larger flaring then normal.

As a result of the transformer fire at the Centerpoint substation. Some of the facilities in the industrial complex are experiencing power outages. You may see larger than normal flares as they work to restore power.... https://t.co/pfAZ0OutPt — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) May 8, 2018

Highway 146 was briefly closed for emergency crews but has since reopened.

Officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area until the fire is out.

The smoke could be seen from as far away as downtown Houston.

Several people from nearby communities tweeted photos and videos.

at least 50' tall flames coming from HL&P fire pic.twitter.com/Rhl489zX6K — Captain D (@matedickerson) May 8, 2018

@KHOU any idea what’s happening? Looking East from Hidden Lakes in League City! @LeagueCityTX pic.twitter.com/1ovzqOmMNX — Undercover Canadian (@mady2692) May 8, 2018

