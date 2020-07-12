Xbox Series X, PS5 shoppers increasingly frustrated | Don't Waste Your Money

The gaming consoles are the hottest items of the season, but frustrations are rising as customers face website glitches, low stock and even package theft.

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Sony's new PlayStation 5 are the hottest gifts this holiday season. Unfortunately, some people who ordered one are ending up with nothing.

Jerris Williams loads his car with shopping bags outside a Target.

"We finally got one, and it's almost like a lottery," Williams said.

He was up bright and early, about 6 a.m., when he finally found a PlayStation 5 at Target.

However earlier, Williams and many others were left empty-handed after a possible Kohl's website fail.

"Kohl's went live, which means they are starting to sell the PlayStation 5. And that went on at 1:30 in the morning," Williams said.

He had bought a PS5 a few days ago at Kohls.com only to have his hopes dashed hours later.

"We were happy, excited, celebrating," he said. "And then the next morning they canceled on us."

Kohl's wont confirm, but blogs like TechSpot suspect thousands of people were left empty handed by the website glitch.

The one consolation: Williams gets to keep $180 in bonus Kohls cash for his trouble.

"I'm doing the math in my head. All my friends have the same thing, so that's a lot of money that they are all giving away for nothing."

Kohl's isn't the only retailer trying to soothe angry and frustrated customers right now. But with Amazon, it's a whole different problem.

Amazon customers are posting photos of what they claim showed up in their Xbox or PS5 shipping box, from a foot massager to cat food!

Amazon believes the game systems are being stolen during delivery.

With Xbox Xs and PS5s selling for $1,500 or more on Ebay.

Williams feels bad for others who had orders canceled.

"With all the problems in the world, this is something that will bring a little joy, and then you get crushed," he said. "It's just disappointing."

Retailers say they will put new Xbox Xs and PS5s for sale when they get them, but you can be sure they will sell out in minutes.