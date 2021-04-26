Working from home is actually boosting U.S. economy — but how long will it last?

HOUSTON — It appears that working from home is boosting the U.S. economy, but not everyone is happy about it.
Let's Connect the Dots:
According to Bloomberg the work at home experiment launched by the coronavirus epidemic has proven profitable. It reports new research shows all that work done at the kitchen table has boosted productivity in the u-s economy by five percent. The results suggesting that changes made during the pandemic… like adopting new technology… will continue to boost the economy in the future.
Frontline workers left behind
But of course not everyone gets to work from home. Frontline workers have some of the lowest paid jobs that can not be done remotely. That means wealthier workers are the overwhelmingly the ones enjoying the benefits of working from home. Experts warn this is increasing the racial and economic divide in the u-s.
Tech companies
Some companies believe this work from home experiment will not last. The head of Goldman Sachs has already announced it will do away with it as soon as possible. But some tech giants are leaning in…. Facebook says the work from home model has opened up new pools of talent… while Twitter has announced it will make working from home permanent. Experts predict that will have another side effect… reducing the fortunes of San Francisco.