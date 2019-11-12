HOUSTON — There's a full moon Wednesday night and like every other time during the year, this one has a special name. Well, names.

Native American tribes call it the "Long Nights Moon" because it's usually pretty close to winter solstice – the longest night of the year.

Europeans dubbed it the "Moon Before Yule" since it kicks off the yuletide season.

But most of us – if we call it anything – say it's the "Cold Moon" because, well, it's cold.

If you want to check out when the cold moon is as full as possible, the Farmer's Almanac says you should pop outside around a quarter past 11 p.m. CT

It's your last chance to see a full moon in this decade.

