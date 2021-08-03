New research could significantly reduce time drivers spend in traffic

Long commutes and traffic trouble are just part of life in Houston, but traffic lights could be the way to cut down your drive time.

HOUSTON — Do you ever feel like life is just flying by, except when you're stuck in traffic at a busy intersection?

Well, good news! There's a team of researchers from Texas A&M working to speed up your drive time.

Leading the research is Assistant Professor of Computer Science & Engineering at Texas A&M Dr. Guni Sharon.

"If you have even one intersection within downtown Houston that operates badly, it can quickly propagate to the entire city," Sharon said.



Don't we all know what that feels like.

Right now, traffic lights at intersections are controlled by simple computers that tell it when to change colors, depending on the time of day, and how traffic is flowing, but it’s not always accurate.



"It has a lot of limitations with regards to actually optimally managing the intersection," Sharon said.



On the other end, there are sensors and artificial intelligence technology being used, and while it's great at gathering a lot of data, Sharon said it's unpredictable and hard to manage.

He and his team have come up with a self-learning system that combines A.I. technology and the traffic controllers currently used to cut down on intersection wait times.

"And over time [the self-learning system] learns how to operate the intersection more and more effectively,” Sharon said.



They've even tested the ongoing research using simulations based on real-world intersections. The result? Wait times were reduced by nearly 20 percent.

According to a 2019 report published by Texas A&M Transportation Institute, it turns out the average commuter wastes 54 hours a year stuck in traffic. That's more than an entire work week! Add to that, road congestion led drivers to waste more than 3 billion gallons of fuel a year.



Sharon said his self-learning technology is just a small part of a much larger traffic optimization picture.



"I will say that it's not a magic solution, eventually the cities are growing, the populations are growing, while the room for more infrastructure is limited,” he said.