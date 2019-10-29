HOUSTON — If you're looking to spice up your life, welcome to I-Burn, Houston’s only hot sauce shop.

Here you can find more than 1,000 different fiery products, starting from mild all the way to the danger zone.

Some of these hot sauces are so spicy you need to sign a waiver, and they're stored in the “adults only room.”

And looks can be deceiving. The “Toe of Satan” is a lollipop that’s 900 times hotter than a jalapeno!

Watch Michelle Choi attempt the 'Toe of Satan' Challenge at I-Burn below.

And if you dare take the challenge and keep this sucker in your mouth for five merciless minutes.

Not sure what hot sauce is right for you? Just stop by the taste testing table and of course ask the hot sauce boss.

They do say variety is the spice of life.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM