Yes, some college students are eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check — but there's a catch

College students across Texas are excited about the third round of stimulus checks, but it won't be available for all of them.

HOUSTON — One of the biggest complaints about last year's stimulus checks: college students, and even some high school students, did not qualify.

However, this time, that's finally going to change.

College students are not just celebrating spring break, Savannah Burhanny is celebrating the rollout of stimulus checks.

"I'm excited. I hope to get it so I can pay for my college next year, with my stimulus check."

For the first time, she now qualifies for a $1,400 check.

Dependents did not get checks during the first two rounds

With the first two rounds of checks, it didn't matter if you were struggling to pay your own way through college. As long as you were claimed as a dependent, and were age 17 to 21, no stimulus for you.

"This summer a lot of us lost jobs and we were all struggling, too," Rachel Dorsey said. "Just because we are dependents, doesn't mean we don't have struggles."

Dorsey and her friend Ben Menoni were furious being left out last year.

"I think it's a little ridiculous," Menoni said. "A lot of us do have expenses of our own, and our parents aren't always able to help us out with that."

This time, students 17 and older who are claimed as dependents will qualify for $1,400.

Two things to know, however

But before you order pizza, there are two catches; one, the money goes to mom and dad; and two, if they earn more than a combined $160,000 a year, you still won't qualify. No matter how broke you feel.