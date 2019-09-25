HOUSTON — Why are even moderate Democrats now supporting impeaching president Trump after dodging the question for months?

It has a lot to do with this appearing to be a much more clear-cut case. Previous incidents that started the calls for impeachment were often not so concrete and often not so concrete and often happened before the president was even in office.

If reports in the Washington Post and New York Times are true, President Trump withheld financial aid from Ukraine before a call with the country’s president. Then, in the call, President Trump repeatedly asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate political opponent Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

A whistle blower filed a complaint after finding the president’s conduct inappropriate. That complaint was supposed to go Congress, but the Justice Department nixed that.

The aid for Ukraine was released months later after bipartisan complaints.

So if sitting president really did ask a foreign leader to go after a political opponent in exchange for aid, a case for impeachment would be a lot easier to sell the American public.

