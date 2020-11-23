How to stay safe while shopping for Thanksgiving | Connect the Dots

Ways to make the trip to the grocery store safer.

While a lot of us have downsized Thanksgiving because of coronavirus, there is one activity we can’t avoid ahead of the holiday: grocery shopping.

So how can you stay safe? Let’s connect the dots.

Make a list, go alone

First things first, make a list and organize it in order of where items are in the store. That will cut down wandering the aisles and limit your time inside. If you can, try not to bring anyone with you. The less people in the store the better. And of course, don’t forget your mask, hand sanitizer and stay six feet apart from others.

Shop Monday mornings

It’s also best to go when the store is less crowded. Some still have hours set aside for seniors or other high-risk shoppers. Google can show you the most crowded times for some grocery stores— not surprisingly, that is usually Saturday afternoon. The least busy time is Monday morning.

Don’t need to wipe groceries

Once you get home, of course, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Experts now think you don’t have to wipe down all your groceries, but it is a good idea to rinse off your produce. And if you don’t want to deal with the hassle, don’t forget about delivery either through a grocery delivery service or a restaurant that can deliver.