Temperature checks may not stop coronavirus spread | Connect the Dots

Temperature checks have become a standard practice at most businesses, but health experts say it may not be as effective as previously thought. Here's why.

As schools and offices reopen, we are seeing more and more requiring temperature checks to stop the spread of coronavirus. But that might not be an effective tool to contain the virus.

Let’s connect the dots.

Temperature checks were first used when the COVID-19 outbreak started in China. It seemed like a useful screening tool since a high fever is one of the symptoms of coronavirus. The Chinese government even required millions of people to report their temperatures daily to officials. But they quickly figured out this tactic didn’t seem to be working, so why not?

Most contagious before symptoms

As we have learned more about COVID-19 doctors have realized that patients appear to be most contagious before they develop symptoms. Meaning you may not have a fever yet but can still spread the virus. Also, while fever is a common symptom of coronavirus it is not universal. Some patients never report one at all.

Moreover, while digital temperature guns are popular and useful they are not perfect. They can be thrown off by a number of factors, including hot summer weather and strong air conditioning. In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently revealed the national institutes of health have given up temperature checks as a screening tool and instead they simply ask visitors series of health questions.