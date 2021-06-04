Walmart gives customers only 30 days to return televisions unlike 90 days for other items. Meanwhile, Best Buy gives customers only 15 days.

Many people will be spending their tax refund or stimulus check on a television upgrade this spring.

However, before you toss the box, make sure you know about shorter return policies these days.

Gladys Watson, who purchased a 75-inch television for her living room, learned her lesson firsthand. On or off, the brand new screen stays blank.

She purchased the $700 Hisense TV at Walmart for Christmas, but a few weeks later, it started having technical issues.

Watson called the store but learned she had missed the 30 day return window.

"Walmart said they can't help," Watson said. "They said I have to call and get in touch with the company.'

So she called Hisense. First, a customer service agent helped her reset the tv.

"Television played for another two or three days, then it went back out," she said.

Finally, Hisense agreed to send a repairman.

"He said I can't guarantee to you this is going to work," Watson said.

Sure enough, a few days later the television started showing diagonal lines and then nothing but black.

That's the problem with trying to fix a flat screen television, its often easier and cheaper to just replace it. But store return policies are so short that returning it is often no longer an option.

Walmart lets you return a TV for 30 days unlike 90 days for most other items. Amazon and Target are also 30 days. Meanwhile, Best Buy gives customers only 15 days unless they're a premium member.

Then you have to deal with the manufacturer.

Adding insult to injury, Watson got an email saying her case was closed.

"[Hisense] stated that the television was fixed. It's completed," she said. "And it's not."