Still waiting on your stimulus check? How to receive a tax rebate credit

HOUSTON — Many people who feel they should have received a stimulus check last year – or the second one this year – are still empty handed.

You can wait...and wait. However, there's a much simpler way to get your money.

While many of us have finally received both our $1,200 check and the latest $600 check, many are still waiting for at least one of them.

The good news is there is now a very simple way to claim the stimulus you didn't receive: when you file your taxes.

Recovery rebate credit

This year's 1040 forms have a space, line 30, to enter your "recovery rebate credit" or what you received for stimulus.

With programs like TurboTax, they will ask you if you got your stimulus.

If you received nothing, and qualify, the $1,200 or $600 instantly pops up as a tax refund.

Unfortunately, the IRS making things confusing once again.

The agency calls it a recovery rebate or an economic impact payment, which has confused a lot of people.