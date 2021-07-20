Some used cars more expensive than brand new models, experts say

The price of used cars has gone up and up this year because or soaring demand and a shortage of new vehicles on the market.

Shoppers have always purchased used cars and trucks instead of new ones to save thousands of dollars. But in this crazy year, some used cars now cost more than a new version!



The price of used cars has gone up and up this year because or soaring demand, and the computer chip shortage keeping many new vehicles parked.

The result: some one year old used vehicles can now cost you more than the sticker price on that vehicle brand new, according to the I See Cars website.

They're reporting the following:

The KIA Telluride SUV: $3,000 more for a used one

GMC Sierra pickup: $3,000 more used

Toyota Tacoma pickup: $3,000 more used

Many others, including 4 Runners and the Hyundai Palisade are selling for a 1,000 dollar premium used.

If you can find a new one, that's the better deal, but you have to find one first. The holy grail of cars you can't find is the new full-size Ford Bronco.

Used ones really don't exist used, and one New York dealer is charging $30,000 over sticker for new Broncos, according to Motor Trend.

It's crazy, but the good news is that like with all bubbles, it won't last forever. Dealers are hoping that used car prices start coming back down to earth in September when sales typically slow down.