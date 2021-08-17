How brands are hiding inflating prices on many of their products

Shrinkflation is a tactic many companies use to sell consumers less product at a higher cost.

HOUSTON — If an item at the grocery store is not more expensive these days, it could mean you're getting less of it.

It's one of the hottest new words this year: shrinkflation. That's when companies cut the size of their products instead of raising the price, but in either case, you still pay more.

For example, paper towels were supposed to go up in price this year, remember all those warnings? But in many cases it didn't happen, instead producers shrunk their products but left prices relatively the same.

It's the latest wave of shrinkflation, according to consumer guru Ed Dworsky of Mouseprint.org.

Let's take a closer look at some popular items.

First, Bounty paper towels. If you notice the triple pack has shrunk from 165 sheets per roll to 147 sheets.

Costco's toilet paper was 425 sheets last year, now it's just 380.

Dial body shrunk to 16 ounces from 21 ounces, that's a 25% reduction!

Ziploc freezer bags: 54 bags in 2020, now only 50 bags this year.

Finally, Quaker instant oatmeal went from 10 packs last year to just 8 this year for some varieties.

Some shrinkflation tactics makes customers think they're getting more, when they're really getting less. Have you noticed General Mills is really pushing its family size Cheerios boxes lately?

But like a good magicians trick, Mouseprint says the big family box has shrunk from 20 ounces to 19, the equivalent of a 27 cent price hike. And that stinks!

Bottom line: Don't just look at prices of your favorite brands, but measurements as well, so you don't waste your money.