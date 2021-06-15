RV rentals are popular this summer, but are the costs worth it?

RV rentals can range from $100 to $300 per day — that doesn't include the cost of campsites, insurance and gas!

HOUSTON — The camper and RV craze that began last summer during the pandemic is showing no signs of letting up, but while it appears to be a great way to travel, there are some downside to know about if you are thinking about renting one.

The vacation rage of 2020 is now the hot trend again in 2021: renting an RV, motorhome or camper.

Money magazine said it started because they were virus friendly since you drive across the country with your own bedroom and kitchen. However, the publication added that many people last year ended up surprised at the total cost.

Here's just a few of the expense renters run into:

RV rental can range from $100 to $300 per night similar to a hotel

Plus, campsites are another $50 to $150 a night.

Since they get just 4 to 10 miles per gallon, gas can cost $75 to $100 per day

As gas now edges past $3 a gallon — a dollar more than 2020 — a fill-up can now cost $150.

From the doesn't that sink file, the biggest cost surprise for many people, insurance. Your auto insurance may not cover the full value of that RV, and your credit card may not cover it at all.

You may have to pay $25 or more per day for RV insurance, but in the end. it's still cheaper than a $500 a night luxury resort.